Were “alien corpses” really shown to Mexican government? Viral video sparks theories

A viral video being shared on social media claims to show the corpses of two aliens, some 1000 years old, being displayed in Mexican congress. However, the veracity of the claim is dubious at best.

On September 12, Marca reported that “‘non-human’ alien corpses” were displayed at Mexico’s Congress, by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan.

The video of the press event held at congress was shared on social media, with posts claiming these were indeed 1000-year-old non-human remains.

However, doubt was also immediately cast on the reports, due to Maussan’s history of falsely or mistakenly claiming to have alien corpses.

Were alien corpses found in Peru?

The claim, made by Maussan to the Mexican government, is that these corpses were found in Peru, are approximately 1000 years old, and are ‘alien’.

Speaking under oath, Maussan said, “These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized.”

However, Maussan has a history of similar claims, which have been debunked.

In 2015, Jaime Maussan reported the discovery of another alien “mummy” in Peru, which was unveiled in a similarly viral video at the time.

However, it was later confirmed that the “alien” discovery was in fact the mummified corpse of a human child.

Despite this latest episode taking place in Mexican congress under oath, there is little to suggest that Maussan’s claims this time are any less fictitious than this previous incident.