TikTok star Vinnie Hacker just joined 100 Thieves

19-year-old TikTok star and Twitch streamer Vinnie Hacker has just joined 100 Thieves as their latest content creator.

In a video uploaded by 100 Thieves on Twitter, the million-dollar content organization revealed its latest creator: Vinnie Hacker.

With over 14 million followers on TikTok, Vinnie is among the first members of 100 Thieves who use the short-form video app as their main platform.

That doesn’t mean that’s the only place you can find him, however, as he has recently gained popularity on Twitch and YouTube — which he talked about last March in an interview with Dexerto.

Welcome @vinniehacker to 100 Thieves! A TikTok phenomenon with a passion for gaming, Vinnie brings a fun and fearless spirit that inspires us all. His positive energy fills every room & we’re thrilled to create more content with Vinnie in the future in gaming and beyond! #100T pic.twitter.com/347ygJnBOJ — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 11, 2022

Fans react to Vinnie Hacker joining 100T

After the announcement went live, Vinnie was greeted with cheer as Valkyrae, CouRage, JHB, and hundreds of other fans congratulated him on his accomplishment.

MAJOR WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 11, 2022

CONGRATS VINNIE AND THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/y35EPiKVIp — 100T JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) May 11, 2022

Vinnie never stops winning I swear — Ferg (@Ferg) May 11, 2022

Who is Vinnie Hacker?

With 14 million followers, the 19-year-old influencer gained popularity with his viral lip-syncing videos before joining the Hype House, following in the footsteps of TikTok celebrities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Lil Huddy.

With hundreds of videos uploaded, the TikToker regularly receives millions of views on the short-form video app.

After joining in January 2021, Vinnie found himself a part of the Hype House show on Netflix which boosted his popularity tenfold.

While Vinnie is best known for his TikTok presence, it’s impossible to overlook his Twitch channel.

Home to his gaming streams, the newest 100 Thieves member entertains an average of over 2,000 people with Valorant, Warzone, Rainbow Six Seige, Fortnite, and more.

Fans are wondering what Vinnie has under his sleeve for the future of his content, and we’ll be sure to update as he continues to evolve as a creator.