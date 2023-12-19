Viewers troll man demanding $125 from neighbor for keeping boxes on porch

A man demanded $125 from his neighbor for having delivery boxes on their front porch for over six hours.

A man claiming he was part of the Homeowners Association, also known as the HOA, approached his neighbor about having boxes on their front porch all day.

Though the neighbor didn’t answer the door, the man from the HOA spoke into their doorbell camera, demanding $125 for leaving the boxes.

Viewers of the viral moment have since reacted, trolling the man asking for the money.

Man from HOA says fines are given after boxes are left over six hours

A neighbor had five boxes delivered to their house earlier in the day. Hours later, a man from the HOA took the time to ask them for $25 per box, resulting in a total of $125.

As the man began explaining why the neighbor owed the HOA, he said he was “quite upset as of right now.”

The man continued, “You are getting a fine for this, for having all these packages.” He then picked up some boxes and counted every one of them.

The man from the HOA then explained in detail why the neighbor was being charged, saying, “Because they’ve been on your porch more than six hours — that’s the rule.”

Viewers of the viral encounter commented, saying that the man from the HOA should get a real job. They also called him “boring” and “lonely.”

Other comments included, “HOAs are out of control — just milking working people for every penny. We do not need them!”

And, “This guy has no life of his own. He sits at his house watching other people’s front porch.”

Some viewers even urged the neighbor to be careful, as the man may have been posing as an HOA member, just to rob their home.

One person also said that the man should “hold his breath” for the money, as it was only a verbal fine with nothing on paper.

Though the man from the HOA demanded the money, he didn’t give a timeframe on when or where it was due. It’s unknown if the fine was ever paid.

