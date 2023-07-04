Taylor Swift fans defend her as she has to pay thousands in ‘sanitation’ fines

Pop star Taylor Swift was defended by fans after she was fined by New York City’s sanitation department for being unable to keep the area around her house clean.

According to reports, Taylor was fined 32 times after purchasing her three-story building in October 2017. The fine’s total amount has become $3,010.

She was fined from January 2018 and January 2023 by sanitation inspectors for failing to maintain the area around her house.

As per the penalty tickets, the improper disposal of garbage involved newspapers, cardboard, bottles, cigarette carton, etc.

Fans defends Taylor Swift

However, Taylor’s fans refuse to let her take the fall for this as they are defending her online. A user even blamed Matty Healy, Taylor’s rumored ex-boyfriend.

Swifties did not accept the accusation against their favorite pop star and blamed it on her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, others defended her by saying New York City has always been dirty with piles of garbage.

They demanded that the singer should not be penalized for the same. Some even blamed other Swifties for visiting her and littering.

Other fans joked that Taylor is finally getting around to throwing away Healy’s stuff. Swifties also said that she’s out on tour right now and reminded others that there are other people who reside there.

One of Taylor’s old landlords also shared their opinion saying she has been “nothing but a perfect tenant”. He was surprised by the penalty fine against her.