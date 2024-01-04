Video of Minnie Mouse smoking surfaces after Disney mascot photo goes viral

Footage of a man in a Minnie Mouse costume smoking has surfaced, providing a new look at an iconic, viral photo.

The internet is home to all sorts of weird actors and bizarre photos, and one that spread like wildfire last year featured an older-looking man having a smoke break while still in his Minnie Mouse costume.

While the meme has since been identified as being shot in Las Vegas and not Disneyland or Disney World, we now have a video showing the incident in action.

Article continues after ad

Just imagine being a child, excited to meet one of the most beloved Disney characters just to find out that inside the costume is a baling middle-aged man?

Article continues after ad

On January 2, a video was posted to Instagram capturing a trove of folks walking around Vegas with a person in a Minnie Mouse outfit off to the side, trying to remain inconspicuous.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After zooming in, the footage showed that the person smoking was the same from the viral photos, having a good smoke break.

Article continues after ad

“Minnie Mouse smoking!” the man filming exclaimed, clearly perplexed by what they were seeing.

The video quickly spread over multiple platforms, amassing over 3.6 million views, and that’s just on X alone.

So far, it’s not clear who this man is or if patrolling the Vegas Strip dressed as Minnie is his full-time gig, but hopefully, this newfound exposure can help make him a bigger star than he already is in the entertainment world.

Article continues after ad