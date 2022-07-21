Velveeta made a cheese martini and the internet is disgusted

Virginia Glaze . 9 seconds ago

Velveeta has created an unholy combination of Mac & Cheese and alcohol with its new ‘Veltini’ martini… and the internet isn’t vibing with it at all.

Velveeta shells and cheese are a staple in American cuisine, although not everyone’s a fan of the instant cheesy mac brand (especially in comparison to Kraft mac).

The company has made quite a few interesting partnerships in recent years, including a cheese-scented nail polish they debuted last month that comes in two different colors.

Now, Velveeta is taking things to the next level with an alcoholic beverage… but the reception hasn’t exactly been positive.

Velveeta The ‘Veltini’ is causing a stir online. Wonder if James Bond would give this one a go.

In July 2022, the company unveiled its first-ever cheesy ‘Veltini’ Martini. The bev is garnished with pasta shells and of course, olives, and is made with what People described as “Velveeta-infused vodka” alongside flavors of vermouth and olive brine.

You can snag this interesting combo at BLT steak restaurants for a whopping $15, but only during their “golden hour” from 5 PM – 8 PM. If you’re willing to take the plunge, you should get it while it’s hot, because it’s only being offered for a limited time.

Not everyone is enthused about this seemingly random creation, though. In fact, most netizens feel that Velveeta was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.

“I don’t know what stage of societal collapse this represents but I feel comfortable saying, the end is truly nigh,” one nihilistic user wrote.

“There are abominations in this world that should just not exist, and a f*cking Velveeta martini is top of the list,” another said.

“Alright, that’s it. Aliens, you have permission to wipe our species off the map. We don’t deserve to exist any longer,” yet another bemoaned.

It looks like this particular venture isn’t exactly hitting — but we have to admit that it makes us curious to give it a try, much like the viral Pink Sauce that’s taking over TikTok right now.