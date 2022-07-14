Valkyrae reveals stalker flew to 100 Thieves compound looking for her

Dylan Horetski . 22 minutes ago

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter revealed in her interview with Anthony Padilla that she recently had a stalker fly to the 100 Thieves compound trying to find her.

As content creation gains popularity with people worldwide, creators have become victims of fans obsessively stalking them.

Pokimane, Amouranth, and Tana Mongeau are among the creators that have shared their scary experiences recently.

During a recent interview with Anthony Padilla, 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae revealed her recent experience with an obsessed fan that flew to the orgs’ compound in Los Angeles.

Valkyrae reveals stalker experience

During the interview, Padilla asked the YouTube star about her most bizarre fan interaction, prompting her to share her recent story.

“This actually happened relatively recently. So, I have a crazed fan who actually flew in from out of state and went to the 100 Thieves compound,” she revealed. “They warned me that this guy was looking for me and they called the cops.

“He ended up staying at the airport for several days and recording videos saying things like ‘I’m not leaving until Rae picks me up, I know she wants to see me.’ and it’s really, really crazy. He’s like ‘If she goes to Coachella without me I’m going to be really really sad.'”

(Topic starts at 19:20 in the video)

The streamer went on to explain that she had never interacted with this person and believed he had real mental issues because he believed she wanted him to fly out to see her.

She added: “Seeing his videos really reminded me that anyone can watch you and build this sort of parasocial mindset with any streamer or content creator they watch, and it’s dangerous.”

This isn’t the first time Rae has dealt with a stalker, she had to make her Twitter profile private in 2021 due to someone stalking her there.