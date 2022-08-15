Valkyrae explains why she stopped smoking weed: “I was a mega stoner”

YouTube star Valkyrae opened up about her past smoking habits, explaining to her viewers that she’d stopped smoking weed prior to her career as an online superstar for several big reasons.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of YouTube’s most prominent streamers.

Boasting over 3.7 million subscribers and a recipient of TGA’s Content Creator of the Year Award, Valkyrae is also co-owner of gaming and entertainment giant 100 Thieves.

She’s one of the most positive and upbeat streamers around with a successful career as an online entertainer… but prior to her internet fame, she says she was a “mega stoner.”

Valkyrae opened up about her past during a recent live stream, after a viewer asked if she had “ever smoked weed.”

Valk was honest and admitted that she had smoked quite a bit when she lived in Washington, explaining that she’d had a medical card due to nerve pain from scoliosis.

100 Thieves/Valkyrae Valkyrae opened up about her experiences with Marijuana during a recent broadcast.

“Back in my day, we used to grow a couple plants,” she laughed. “I was a mega stoner, man. That was a very long time ago. A couple, yeah, just a couple plants.”

“Marijuana was legal in Washington state way before everywhere else, and I had my medication card, because I had a pinched nerve for my scoliosis,” she added.

“But I quit a long, long, long time ago. I was never high at work or school. Ever. I had too much anxiety to do that. I don’t know how people did that. It’s ridiculous.”

She went on to state that she’d quit smoking because she “didn’t like how lazy it made me,” alongside “getting the munchies like crazy” and the overall expense. She also claimed that she had a “50/50 chance” of having a negative, anxiety-fueled reaction to weed or experiencing a nice high — something she got tired of trying to chance.

“It clashed with what I was trying to do with my life,” she continued. “I wanted to be more driven and focus on work.”

While this isn’t the first time Rae has opened up about her experiences with weed, she isn’t the only influencer to speak about having a negative experience with marijuana; YouTube star Logan Paul also claimed he experienced “aggressive” withdrawals from smoking back in January 2022 after making the decision to quit.