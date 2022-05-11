UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson just joined TikTok

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has joined TikTok with a Number 10 Downing Street account.

The Tory leader confirmed his arrival on the lip-sync video platform on May 10, following a difficult set of results for his party in the local elections which saw them lose almost 500 seats.

Johnson has stated that No.10 will be using the popular social media website to share “behind the scenes” footage of government life, where he has posted two clips so far.

In his first-ever upload, he said: “You won’t necessarily catch me dancing on this site,” stating his mission is to upload messages about how he can “unite” the country.

Boris Johnson joins TikTok

The 57-year-old’s account is called 10DowningStreet, as you might expect, making it an official government channel.

There was a special guest with him on the second video, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, which featured Carol Kay’s AIN’T GONNA STOP music in the background.

This marks yet another move into popular social media platforms for the Conservative Party, which will be hoping some of the 500,000 followers it has on Twitter will make the leap over to TikTok to watch its short-form videos.

Johnson’s first two videos have recorded nearly three million views at the time of writing.

In the comments, one user said: “Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris,” referencing Theresa May’s viral dance moves of 2018 Tory conference.

Another posted: “Boris, please could you help me with my gas and electricity bill,” referencing the soaring energy costs in the UK.

As the next General Election in Britain is expected to take place in 2024, that gives Boris two years to build up the account’s following. Who knows, maybe closer to the time when Brits go to the polls he might even break out a WAP – or a hairstyle tutorial.