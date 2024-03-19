Sean Strickland calls Jake Paul “disgrace of a man” for Mike Tyson fight

Sean Strickland ripped into Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match with 57-year-old Mike Tyson, calling Paul a “disgrace of a man.”

Strickland is an often-polarizing MMA fighter who calls out his peers at will, never feeling the need to hold back his true thoughts.

In an interview with The Schmo, Strickland went off on Paul, criticizing his choice to fight an aging Mike Tyson, calling it “bull****.”

Sean Strickland calls Jake Paul “scum”

Strickland asked, “How old is Mike Tyson? 60? 57? Jake Paul, you are a disgrace of a man. You are the epitome of weakness; you are the scum of the Earth.

“The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society. You truly make me f****** disgusted.

“And if I ever encounter you in real life, I hope I just don’t lose my s*** and go to prison.”

Paul fans and Strickland detractors quickly rushed to the boxer’s defense, claiming this was an instance of the pot calling the kettle black.

One X user also brought up Strickland’s recent beatdown of Sneako as another example of hypocrisy.

Another fan says Strickland has no business calling anyone out after he “ducked” a previous Jake Paul sparring session.

It surely won’t be the last time Strickland and Paul come to verbal blows. Some fans are still proposing a potential fight down the line.

After the two entertained a scrum earlier this year, Strickland claimed that the UFC shut it down, making a future match unlikely, barring unforeseen changes.

Until then, Strickland will continue throwing jabs in the media at the rising boxing star. As his fans know, Paul isn’t shy about barking back, either.