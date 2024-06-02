Sean Strickland’s next fight: Former UFC champ demands middleweight title shot

Sean Strickland won a hard-fought battle against Paulo Costa at UFC 3O2, but the polarizing MMA star already called out his next opponent.

Strickland lobbied for an immediate rematch vs Dricus Du Plessis after suffering a controversial split-decision loss at UFC 297 for the middleweight championship.

However, UFC CEO Dana White had other plans. He chose the 14-3 Costa as Strickland’s next opponent for UFC 302 on June 1.

Rather than sulk over White’s decision, the 33-year-old accepted the match and promised to knock Costa out early in the bout.

While his prediction for a stoppage didn’t come to fruition, Strickland emerged victorious with a split-decision victory after five rounds.

Strickland’s relentless pressure resulted in a relatively easy victory, though one judge questionably ruled the match in Costa’s favor.

Nonetheless, Strickland won and instantly celebrated with former US President Donald Trump, who was in attendance at the Prudential Center.

Joe Rogan conducted a post-fight interview after Strickland returned to the octagon, and the American wasted little time calling out Du Plessis for a rematch.

Sean Strickland’s next fight: Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?

Strickland confirmed that he wants a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship, and it doesn’t matter if it comes against Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya.

“I want to fight for the belt,” Strickland told Rogan. “I was a company man; I fought a seventh-ranked guy.

“Give me it now. I did it for you guys. Give me that title shot.”

After defeating Strickland in January, Du Plessis set his sights on Adesanya, with a matchup expected between the two fighters later in 2024.

If Du Plessis vs Adesanya takes place on the UFC 305 card, scheduled for Aug. 18 in Perth, Australia, that could allow Strickland to fight the winner before the turn of the new year.

As fans will remember, Strickland pulled off a massive upset against Adesanya at UFC 293 to capture the middleweight strap.

The number one middleweight contender notched a unanimous decision victory vs the New Zealand-based fighter as Strickland captured his first taste of UFC gold.

That victory lap lasted all of four months, as Strickland defended the belt against Du Plessis and lost it following a controversial ruling from judges.

As such, UFC could sell Strickland vs Du Plessis just as easily as it can sell a match centered around the former champion and Adesanya.

His dominant victory against Costa should convince White to give Strickland the first crack at whoever wins out of Du Plessis and Adesanya.

If not, Strickland is prepared to “sit out as long as it takes” until UFC matchmakers give him the title shot he rightfully earned.

By the sound of it, Strickland doesn’t care which man he faces as long as the UFC Middleweight Championship is on the line.