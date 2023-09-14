UFC champ Sean Strickland calls Andrew Tate a “con artist” in furious rant

UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland has publicly called out Andrew Tate on the Full Send podcast, saying he shows “no remorse” and is a “con artist.”

Sean Strickland became the UFC Middleweight champion after beating Israel Adesanya in a title bout on September 10.

Aside from his fighting success, he has often made the headlines becoming notorious for his outspoken takes on a range of sensitive topics.

During the build-up to his title fight, he was asked whether he could take the popular fitness influencer Bradley Martyn in a street fight, to which he gave the social media star a stark warning.

He sat down with the NELK Boys on their Full Send podcast and after being asked about Andrew Tate, he soon went on a furious rant, expressing his less-than-favorable views on the polarizing figure.

UFC champion Sean Strickland says Andrew Tate has “no remorse”

“Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moral-less men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models, so you latch on to a piece of s**t like Tate,” Strickland said.

Later on, he specifically targets Tate’s Only Fans agency, accusing him of “pretending to be a cam girl and rob people’s savings.”

“To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t, ‘You know what, man? I did something so morally wrong. I took advantage of men, I took money from men,’ it was like, ‘No, f**k them. I’m a con artist, I’m a piece of s**t’,” he said.

Tate previously appeared on the Full Send podcast himself, which went viral after he spoke to the NELK Boys about the details of his Only Fans management company.

At the time of writing, Andrew Tate has not responded to the claims made by Sean Strickland.

For further insight, we have outlined Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan’s official charges.