UberEats blames customer after driver delivers to wrong house

A woman on Twitter shared screenshots of her chat with UberEats support where they blamed her after the driver delivered her order to the wrong house.

When it comes to delivery apps like DoorDash, UberEats, and Instacart, it’s not uncommon for accidents to happen.

From receiving the wrong food to the driver delivering to the wrong house, the possibilities are endless.

Twitter user HaliNic recently dealt with an UberEats driver that delivered her order to the wrong house, and the company’s support put the blame on her.

UberEats blames customer after delivery mishap

Shortly after her delivery of pizza and ice cream went awry, HayliNic jumped into the UberEats live chat to get a refund for her order.

However, it didn’t go quite as planned when the customer support agent said there was nothing they could do to help as they claimed the customer accepts responsibility for the order after it’s been dropped off.

“This was the most wild customer service experience I’ve ever had lol wtf. [I] tried ordering pizza and ice cream last night and both orders got delivered to the wrong house. [UberEats] customer service said it was my fault and then closed the conversation,” she said.

In the screenshots posted alongside her tweet, you can see the messages from Uber Eats customer support.

“By placing an order with us, you accept full responsibility for your order after it’s been dropped off by the delivery person,” they said. “We understand this is not the response you were expecting. However, we won’t be able to provide you with a price adjustment on this order.”

Others quickly flooded the replies of her tweet with their own stories surrounding UberEats, with many slamming the lack of customer support.

It’s unknown whether or not Hayli ended up getting any further service from the company, but we’ll be sure to update you if she shares an update.

