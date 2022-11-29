Tyson Fury wants 60-year-old dad to fight Jake Paul in bizarre clash

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury urged Jake Paul to fight his dad, 60-year-old John Fury in a bare-knuckle pay-per-view clash as the YouTuber looks for his next fight.

Ever since Jake Paul started trading verbal jabs with Tommy Fury across Twitter, the whole Fury family has become entangled in their never-ending war of words.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has, at times, gone after Tyson Fury – boxing’s heavyweight king – by criticizing his fights and even suggesting that the pair should box. Tyson has never been shy in replying either, and has constantly hit back at Jake’s claims.

Jake has also gotten into things with John Fury – Tommy and Tyson’s dad, and trainer – over contracts. They also caused quite a scene at the Mayweather vs Deji event, with John ripping off his t-shirt and trying to front up to Jake, who was at ringside.

Tyson Fury wants Jake Paul to fight John Fury

While there is quite a considerable age difference between Jake and John, Tyson would be interested in seeing them fight, as he believes it would be quite the “spectacle.”

That’s what boxing’s heavyweight king told Ariel Helwani during his appearance on The MMA Hour anyway, as he was asked if Jake or John had a better chance in a fight as things stand.

“I think my dad would rip his heart out and feed it to him and the man is nearly 60 years old,” Tyson said. “I think my dad and Jake Paul should have a bare-knuckle fight to the end. That would be a spectacle and I would give $100 to see it, pay-per-view.”

Fury’s distinction about it not being a boxing match would, if they chose to explore that possibility, mean the two parties wouldn’t have to get it sanctioned by a boxing board.

At the end of the day, though, it’s very unlikely it ever happens, even if Tyson wants it to. Jake has got multiple fight offers out there with opponents as he eyes a return to the ring for next year.