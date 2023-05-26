TwitchCon Paris 2023: Dates, location, streamers, more

TwitchCon Paris 2023 is coming sooner thank you think, and we have all the details about the event including dates, locations, and which streamers you’ll be able to meet.

The dates and locations for TwitchCon 2023 were revealed by the company back in February 2023, leaving fans excited for the event to take place.

The first of the two annual events takes place in Paris this July, with streamers from all over the world offering meet and greets for their fans.

Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including dates, locations, and who you will be able to shake hands with.

As revealed in Twitch’s February blog post, TwitchCon 2023 Paris will take place on July 8 & 9, 2023, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Which streamers are attending TwitchCon 2023 Paris?

Twitch was kind enough to send Dexerto a list of content creators from various countries that will be in attendance, hosting meet & greets, panels, and even participating in live entertainment.

France North America UK Germany Spain Italy AngleDroit AustinShow Aimsey NoWay4u_Sir Skain Cydonia_chiara Avamind HasanAbi B0aty Zelling Bulledop Karl Jacobs GeorgeNotFound Domingo RanbooLive JackManifoldTV Etoiles SapNap LydiaViolet HortyUnderscore Will Neff Nihachu JLTomy Philza Joeur_du_Grenier Smajor LittleBigWhale Tommyinnit Ponce Tubbo TonTon Ultia ZeratoR

The Twitch community will be able to see live competitions between streamers, with Little Big Whale and Ponce hosting an event during TwitchCon.

On top of that, popular Minecraft creators GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and SapNap will be hosting a live episode of their Banter podcast.

To see more events going on during TwitchCon Paris, head over to the website of the event.