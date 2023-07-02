Twitch streamers concerned as TwitchCon Paris still to go ahead amid France riots

Twitch streamers are concerned for their safety as TwitchCon Paris is still set to go ahead despite ongoing riots across France.

Annually, Twitch hosts two events for their live-streaming community, allowing fans and content creators to hang out and connect all in one place, with one event typically held in Europe and another in the United States.

The first TwitchCon event of 2023 is set to take place in Paris at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 7 to July 9.

Article continues after ad

Although, attendees are concerned for their safety amid the ongoing protests and riots which have taken place across the country since June 27, following the tragic death of a 17-year-old boy, who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop.

Regardless, Twitch still intends on still going ahead with the event. “We are closely monitoring the protests taking place in and around Paris. The safety and security of our community and staff are always, and will continue to be our top priority,” they said in a July 1 statement.

Article continues after ad

“At this time there is no anticipated impact to TwitchCon Paris. The venue is not near the epicenter of the protests, or any of the areas that have seen protest activity, and has continued to operate business as usual.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They added: “We are getting regular updates from the ground and will communicate any changes to our TwitchCon plans. We look forward to seeing you soon, The TwitchCon Team.”

Twitch released an official statement on TwitchCon Paris on July 1.

While many of the riots and protests in Paris are taking place on the opposite side of the city from the venue, many are still concerned with the decision.

Article continues after ad

Kick co-founder Trainwrecks was one of many to put the company on blast, claiming they’re unwilling to cancel the event so they don’t lose money. “Translation: we don’t want to cancel and lose money or refund and lose money, so we’ll go through with it and hope you cancel and lose money,” he wrote.

Others urged those intending to attend the event to stay away for their own safety. “I am asking those that are going to stay away from Paris for this Twitchcon,” said one. “Your safety and life are way more important than an event. Please do the right thing for yourself, there is always next time.”

Article continues after ad

As it stands TwitchCon Paris will go ahead and normal next weekend from July 7 to July 9. If anything changes we’ll make sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto.