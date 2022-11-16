Twitch Vtuber banned from PayPal for selling “sexual services”

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch streamer ‘Hambino’ was left shocked after he was suddenly banned from PayPal for selling “sexual services” – something the VTuber denies.

Throughout the years, many Twitch streamers have been unfairly banned from a number of platforms, but Hambino’s recent PayPal ban has left the VTuber community furious.

On November 16, the streamer revealed that PayPal had suspended his account for violating the service’s acceptable use policy for selling “sexually oriented materials or services.”

The result was a permanent ban that had serious implications for the streamer’s livelihood and even after getting into contact with the company, nothing changed.

PayPal bans VTuber for selling “sexual services”

A few hours after revealing that PayPal had banned him, Hambino explained that he had a long phone call with the site, but it ended up amounting to nothing and proved fruitless.

“After a hour long phone call, support wouldn’t tell me the exact instance I was banned for, but that someone ‘manually reviewed’ my socials and came to this conclusion,” he said. “Had to argue for 40 minutes just to get them to reopen my case, feeling defeated.”

In a follow-up tweet the Twitch streamer reiterated that his channel was not based around sexual services, adding that he simply makes a lot of jokes and innuendos.

“I see ‘SFW’ streamers… call their boyfriends daddy, or twerking. I do the same,” he felt forced to state.

So far, it doesn’t seem like the streamer has been able to get their PayPal account back, but with many fans tagging PayPal and demanding they reverse course, the site may have no choice but to readdress the situation.

Dexerto has reached out to Hambino for comment.