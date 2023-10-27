Twitch streamer xoAeriel goes viral for “licking” Seattle gum wall

Twitch streamer xoAeriel stunned and ‘disgusted’ many viewers after “licking” the Seattle gum wall, but what really went down?

American Twitch streamer xoAeriel rose to fame after kicking off the Twitch hot tub meta as it took over the streaming platform in 2021.

Having previously not shied away from controversy, xoAeriel stunned many viewers after heading to Seattle’s infamous gum wall… and licking it.

Viewers begged to “unsee” the video — which shows the content creator licking the wall and seemingly sucking on a long piece of gum hanging from a window sill. But what actually happened and did xoAeriel really brave Seattle’s gum wall?

Did xoAeriel really lick the Seattle gum wall?

Yes, and no. While the footage of xoAeriel licking (and sucking) on Seattle’s gum wall is in fact real, there are some behind-the-scenes secrets to soften the video’s shock factor.

Speaking with Dexerto, xoAeriel revealed how the video came about; “It’s my own gum. I chewed over 100 pieces on Twitch Live to get enough gum to cover a large area. I then used gloves to place it on the wall.”

“So, it’s still kind of disgusting and I did get really sick from it,” xoAeriel admitted in an Instagram post. “But I didn’t actually lick random people’s gum.”

Her fans were evidently relieved by the news, jumping to xoAeriel’s comments to share their thoughts on the controversial video.

“Smart and beautiful,” one person said. Another said, “Huh. That’s actually somewhat reasonable and responsible.”

However, not all found the new information to be enough to outweigh the “disgusting” act of licking Seattle’s gum wall; “Haha still so gross.”

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.