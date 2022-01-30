Rapper Eddy Baker’s couch suddenly goes up in flames live on Twitch stream

Twitch streamer and rapper Eddy Baker’s couch went up in flames live on stream, putting viewers through an emotional roller coaster ride as they watched him try to put it out, which he eventually did.

Eddy Baker, a rapper and Twitch streamer who plays everything from first-person-shooters to RPG games, was streaming Star Trek Online when fans noticed smoke billowing in the background behind his head.

It wasn’t long before he caught wind of it, too. He immediately stood up and said: “Oh, what the f**k! Hold on! My couch is burning!” Then, he scurried around the room to try to find some water to put it out.

Advertisement

However, by the time Eddy managed to find a container, fill it with water, and return to the couch, the flame had grown. He tilted the couch, revealing it to be much wilder and more unruly than it initially seemed.

Read More: MrBeast set to become Willy Wonka with new snack brand

He tried to throw water on it, but it didn’t do the trick. It got to the point where smoke enveloped the camera, leaving his viewers on the edge of their seats. However, he eventually found an extinguisher and put it out.

Eddy turned off the camera and never returned to the stream. This left viewers wondering whether he’d actually managed to extinguish the fire or whether it had spread elsewhere and potentially ruined his house.

Advertisement

He hasn’t provided an update on the situation yet. However, he tweeted about the incident along with a clip of it, saying: “My couch caught on fire while I was streaming!” At the very least, it’s a sign that he’s okay.