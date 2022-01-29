Viral TikTok shows woman faceplanting on a train… twice

A TikTok of someone faceplanting at a train station is going viral not only for the unfortunate mishap but for how the star of the video is owning the moment.

The clip struck a chord with anyone that’s ever been in a rush to catch up with public transit and the TikToker has been getting loads of traction from people who could empathize with the situation.

“I was running to catch the train the other week and faceplanted,” Riley Tracy said of her TikTok. “I just got the footage.”

After reckoning with the situation, Tracy had to get a hold of the footage to share with her friends and requested the video from her local transit authority. Upon receiving it, she uploaded it to TikTok where it instantly blew up.

Public transit doesn’t wait for anyone, but even the train conductor had to stop to make sure Tracy was alright when she went down.

Having a bit of a laugh at her own expense, the TikToker added the perfect sound to her second tumble which made the moment even more hilarious.

For those worried if they can laugh at the moment, she assured onlookers that she was perfectly fine after her fall and invited people to have a laugh with her.

“I’m all good now,” she said in response to a concerned viewer. “I played soccer as a goalkeeper for seven years and raced BMX so I’m used to taking hits.”

She later added, “I’m all better now, I usually heal pretty quickly. I’ve got that Wolverine-type beat.”

Though the clip looked painful on its own, Riley now has an even bigger hit on her hands with how viral the TikTok has become since sharing it.