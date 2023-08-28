Twitch streamer locks himself in dark closet for 3 days as viewers “torture” him with flashbangs

After another challenger failed, a Twitch streamer is trying the “three days in a dark closet” challenge that is now becoming a bit of trend on the platform, as viewers donate to make it as difficult as possible.

A new twist on subathons or just a wacky challenge for attention, either way, a second streamer in the month of August is attempting to stay inside a pitch-black closet for 72 hours.

The previous version, attempted by a moderator of a streamer called Erby, ended after less than 2 days, as the mod gave up – despite the prize of a new car being on offer.

Now, IZIDORE, a friend of Erby, is trying the challenge himself. But, instead of a reward, he is trying to avoid a punishment – promising to demolish his car if he fails the challenge.

Another streamer stuck in a closet for three days

IZIDORE, a Twitch streamer with over 36,000 followers, began the clock on August 28. His stream, which uses a night cam so viewers can see him in the dark, shows him sitting in a narrow closet, with barely enough room for him to stretch out.

Although he initially had a makeshift sleeping area of sorts, which made it at least somewhat comfortable to sit and lie down, it was taken away after viewers hit a donation goal.

And there are methods of torture that his chat can use to make his experience truly hellish. For the low price of 25 bits (approximately $0.25), viewers can ‘flashbang’ him – a flash of white light and a tinnitus-inducing sound.

Other options include being blasted by a leaf blower, hit with ping pong balls, annoying text-to-speech, and top of the list: having eggs thrown at him by his girlfriend, June.

Speaking to Dexerto, June said, “This actually isn’t his first closet stream, he’s been doing challenges for years. He’s good friends with Erby, the guy who did it last week, and when Cousta [the mod] quit the challenge, Izi set up the exact same challenge here to prove that he can do it.

“I think he’s expecting to lose his mind and come out victorious on the other side better for it,” June said. “I honestly expect him to complete the challenge – he has been doing challenges like this for like 4 years and has never quit yet!”

You can watch the stream here:

A lot of time remains on the clock still, with over 60 hours to go at the time of writing.

We’ll keep you updated on his progress, or if he gives up and has to total his car, specifically, a 2005 Subaru Impreza.