Twitch streamer Kyootbot thinks she was banned over “spicy” link – about peppers

Twitch streamer Kyootbot has explained why she believes she was banned on Twitch, claiming that the reason is far more innocent than it seems.

Kyootbot blew up on Twitch thanks to her speed dating streams, allowing viewers to call in for a dating session with her and attempt to win her over.

In July 2022, Kyootbot received her first Twitch ban over “attire sh*t,” presumably meaning she flouted the platform’s rules on appropriate clothing, outside of gym or hot tub streams.

Three months later, Kyootbot has been banned once again, this time claiming that it likely came as a result of a link on her page that took users to “spicy content” — but it’s not exactly what you think.

Kyootbot banned for “spicy content”

According to the email Kyootbot received, she was banned for “sexually suggestive conduct,” found in either her stream title or bio. Twitch rarely gets more specific than this though.

The streamer explained why she believes this happened, saying: “I think I got banned because of my ‘spicy content’ link on my page… which literally just leads to a screenshot of jalapeño peppers.”

As Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, it’s impossible to know whether this assessment from Kyootbot is 100% accurate, though it might make her reconsider having a “spicy content” link on her Twitch page at all.

As it’s only a temporary suspension, we shouldn’t expect to see Kyootbot away from Twitch for too long, but she’ll want to avoid getting any more bans and risking permanent removal.

Streamers being banned for “sexually suggestive conduct” isn’t anything new — one streamer was banned on October 19 when she was criticized for letting her hot tub stream go too far, while another woman had sex on stream and was unbanned after just 7 days.