Twitch streamer has to shut down broadcast after fire nearly erupts from stove

Zackerie Fairfax . 45 minutes ago

A Twitch streamer had to end their broadcast after their house started to fill with smoke as their stove nearly set itself ablaze.

With 9.2 million active streamers every month, Twitch users are bound to see a bit of everything. From record-breaking streams to city street assaults, the Amazon-owned streaming platform is a one-stop-shop for almost anything you could imagine.

This also means there are a lot of stressful moments caught live that put both viewers and streamers on edge. When viewers watch a live swatting or when a streamer is chased down the street by a drunken stranger, anxious hearts pound wondering what will happen next.

BasementOgre (Twitch) Twitch user BasementOgre ended his stream early after his house filled with smoke

Twitch streamer nearly sets stove on fire

On July 11, BasementOgre was live playing Children of Morta with a friend. Just as their seventh hour of play was coming to an end, the streamer began to sniff the air as a fog rolled in from the left side of his webcam.

“Oh s**t!” he exclaimed after getting up from his desk and rushing off exiting stage left. He was AFK for several minutes as smoke continued to fill the room.

Watching back the vod, his friend understood why Ogre’s in-game character was no longer moving. Once he returned, the gamer was wearing his shirt as a mask and explained what had happened.

“Somehow I accidentally turned on one of the stove burners, or [my dog] did,” BasementOgre stated. “The top of my meal prep thing was melting. It was basically on fire, and the cord to the coffee maker was starting to melt.”

“Yeah, we’re gonna call it there, bud,” he said letting his partner know that his room was too smokey to continue game time. After opening all of the windows and turning on his fans, he laughed off the incident before ending the stream.

As he and his friend stated, the incident could have been worse. With a cord melting above a hot stove, an electrical fire could have ended the stream a lot quicker. Luckily, all is well and BasementOgre lives to stream another day.