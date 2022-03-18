Twitch streamer goes viral after meeting xQc’s perfect lookalike randomly

Twitch streamer Arab got a bit of a shock during his St Patrick’s Day IRL stream as he came across a random man who looks the spit of streaming superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel – and it’s safe to say he had some fun with it.

For years, Twitch IRL [in-real-life] streamers have been finding themselves in wild and wacky situations that typically lead to some of the best clips that the platform has seen.

For these IRL streams to hit their maximum potential and end up with a viral clip, they typically need the public to play ball and throw up a situation for them that will get viewers talking for a few days.

Well, in the case of Arab – a popular IRL streamer with over 580k followers on Twitch – he lucked out during St Patrick’s Day as he came across someone who looked like a doppelganger for xQc.

The IRL streamer, who was in Ireland to celebrate the annual festivities, was a few hours into his broadcast when he came across a random group that included the xQc lookalike.

He didn’t miss a beat though, quickly calling out to the random stranger. “xQc? xQc! No way, can I get a picture?” he asked, with the stranger playing along. “Dude, I watch your GTA streams all the time,” Arab added before taking a quick selfie.

The stranger’s pal couldn’t help but laugh at the situation, quipping that “he thinks you’re famous” as the pair took a snap. “Pleasure to meet you man, you’re actually nuts, I love your streams,” Arab added as the stranger walked away, seemingly still a little baffled by the interaction.

As the streamer also moved on, neither he nor his chat could believe what had just happened, with many urging him to go back and hang out with the lookalike.

The clip has certainly captured the attention of the internet too, as it has over 98,000 views in less than 24 hours. Who knows what would have happened if it actually was xQc.