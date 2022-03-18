CouRage & Trainwrecks bless 80-year-old streamer with insane subathon donations

A number of top streamers raided and donated thousands to a World of Warcraft streamer celebrating her 80th birthday by hosting an uncapped subathon on Twitch.

Subathons have become very popular for Twitch streamers, especially since Ludwig became one of the biggest names on the platform following his.

Breaking the mold and any stereotypes, though, 80-year-old WowGrandma78 made her birthday stream a subathon — but she can’t have imagined how crazy things would get.

With 55k followers, WowGrandma might have hoped for some support and birthday wishes, but then the huge streamers and insane donations started to pour in.

WowGrandma78 birthday subathon

One of the first big streamers to catch wind of the stream was YouTube’s Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, who tweeted out in support of WowGrandma alongside a link to her stream.

One hour after tweeting out the link, CouRage revealed that WowGrandma received $20,000+ in donations, subs, and bits and “can afford the dentures she needs.”

Since I tweeted this 1 hour ago, WoWGrandma has received $20,000+ in donations, subs, and bits. She can now afford her dentures that she needs. I'm speechless. You're all great <3 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 18, 2022

Not long after that, Trainwreck came in and dropped a massive $10,000 donation to WowGrandma, who was absolutely shocked at his generosity.

Her subathon timer shot up to 220 hours, and she did go on to express concern that her computer might overheat.

Wow! @Trainwreckstv has donated $10,000 to 'WowGrandma78' who celebrated her 80th birthday live on Twitch! This all came soon after a @CouRageJD tweet that brought attention to her stream. We're all crying at how wholesome this is 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rQCBwuVfAN — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) March 18, 2022

WowGrandma is still live at the time of writing, and if big streamers keep popping their heads in, it risks going on for way longer than she will have planned.

That said, she definitely seems to be enjoying herself, and hopefully, that doesn’t change.