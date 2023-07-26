Twitch streamer detained for 35 days by Japanese police after trespassing in Fukushima

American Twitch streamer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ has now been released after he was allegedly detained for 35 days by Japanese police for trespassing in Fukushima.

March 11, 2011, marks the day Japan experienced one of the worst nuclear catastrophes in human history. An undersea earthquake caused a series of tsunamis that rocked the country, resulting in the meltdown of three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant.

To this day, much of Fukushima is still considered radioactive and is off-limits to the public, with an ‘exclusion zone’ surrounding the power plant where radiation remains too severe for humans.

Article continues after ad

Undeterred, Twitch streamer and breakdancer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ explored the ruins with fellow ‘adventurer’ Michael Gakuran, resulting in the pair being arrested for trespassing. Now JoeyKaotyk is back on Twitter, claiming he was detained for 35 days.

“I was detained for 35 days for questioning,” JoeyKaotyk posted, apologizing to those who had worried during his absence.

The streamer also promised fans insight into what occurred, stating “I’ve got a lot to say and stories to tell. Explaining everything on my next stream.”

Article continues after ad

But fans eager to catch up on JoeyKaotyk’s adventure in a Japanese jail will have to wait after it was revealed that Twitch had placed a temporary ban on the streamer’s account.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While waiting for the ban to pass, fans rushed to JoeyKaotyk’s Twitter to celebrate his return.

“So glad to hear you’re safe man,” one posted. Another said, “30+ days of [people] commenting ‘where’s Joey’ on other channels is now over… hope you’re okay.”

Article continues after ad

With JoeyKaotyk expected to stream again on July 28, we’ll keep you updated on what stories he has to share. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.