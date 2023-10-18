Twitch streamer allegedly assaulted by man impersonating a police officer

An IRL streamer by the name of ‘Hazunats’ said she was allegedly confronted by a fake police officer, who she claimed later assaulted her.

IRL streaming is a popular broadcasting category on Twitch – but it can also be a dangerous one, with many streamers running into life-threatening situations in real-time. For example, one Chinese streamer got their hand amputated by a crazed man with a machete earlier this year during a frightening live broadcast.

Despite the potential dangers of taking content to the streets, multiple creators continue to use the medium as the source of their streams. This is true with Hazunats too, as she uses her platform to mainly do food reviews at different restaurants during IRL streams.

The small streamer blew up on Reddit after a clip of her addressing an assault she says she faced while filming in Freiburg in Breisgau, Germany.

Twitch: Hazunats

Twitch streamer led away by fake police officer in Germany

During a holiday stream, Hazunats was approached by a man who was wearing a shirt with a police badge on the chest. The man began talking to her and was seemingly trying to explain that she was not allowed to film in public. Due to the language barrier, the streamer couldn’t understand what the man was saying and put her camera away.

In a follow-up broadcast, Hazunats said that she was supposedly led away by the man, whom she claimed she trusted because of the way he was interacting with other German citizens. This included an alleged conversation between Hazunats and another German citizen, who explained that the man was taking her to the police station for what she had done.

After being led away, Hazunats claimed that the man assaulted her, saying she later used her Discord server and had her followers help translate a conversation with actual police. Hauznats was then allegedly taken to a hospital and checked for possible injuries.

Hazunats explained the situation and gave a breakdown of what happened on her Twitch stream, going over the clip of her being seen with the man who allegedly assaulted her.

Thus far, no reports of the man in Hazunats’ stream being arrested have surfaced.