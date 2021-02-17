Logo
Twitch streamer banned after saying he’d “break” daughter’s neck in Tarkov rage

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:25

by Andrew Amos
Twitch streamer KillaMfCam
Twitter: campx911 / Twitch

Twitch streamer ‘KillaMfCam’ has been banned from the platform after the 26-year-old father-of-one claimed he’d “break” his 4-year-old child’s neck in an Escape from Tarkov-induced rage.

Warning: the following comments may be disturbing for some.

KillaMfCam, who calls himself a “gamer by nature, streamer for fun,” on his Twitch profile, is coming under fire for comments he made in a February 15 stream.

In a clip shared by Twitter user and streamer ‘Frizzable’, KillaMfCam states he is going to “break” his 4-year-old daughter’s neck after dying in Escape from Tarkov.

“I killed this guy in Tarkov and then proceeded to tune into his stream to find him tell his son that he is going to ‘snap his neck’ if he didn’t leave the room,” he said.

“Absolute scum… He banned me before I could even say GGs.”

“I stuck around to see his temper tantrum, and watched this. Had to get a friend to help me download the VOD since I was banned.”

The 26-year-old was visibly angry after dying during an Escape of Tarkov raid. While cussing out his enemy, he then turned his attention towards someone in the background of his stream.

“Stop f**king sh*tting yourself dude. How hard is that? Jesus Christ man. God damn you stupid motherf**ker. I f**king hate you dude. Get the f**k out of my room bro. Get out. Go. Get the f**k out of my room. Get out. I’m gonna break your f**king neck dude,” he said.

There is also screaming in the background as KillaMfCam starts yelling, as well as a couple of large thuds.

Escape from Tarkov streamer killamfcam
Twitch: killamfcamttv
KillaMfCam walks off camera before he starts shouting at his daughter.

Twitch has taken action against the streamer’s account hours after the clip started going viral, taking it off the platform. It’s unclear if the ban is permanent.

Banned streamer responds

The streamer has responded on Twitter, claiming that the clip was taken out of context, and that he was actually yelling at his dog.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I can’t believe someone would edit a clip and slander me like that over banning them y’all are absurd as f**k and I ain’t hiding nothing my kid can vouch for me her damn self.”

Others have been trying to alert local law enforcement in Ohio, where the streamer lives according to his Twitter account, to the 26-year-old’s conduct.

Dexerto has contacted Twitch for comment.

Correction: This article originally reported that the streamer had a son. They actually have a daughter.

FaZe Blaze explains break up with Instagram model Carrington Durham

Published: 17/Feb/2021 12:28

by Alice Hearing
FaZe Blaze Carrington Durham break up
Instagram: blazifyy

FaZe Clan member Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing has explained why he and Instagram model Carrington Durham have broken up in a heartbreaking video.

Blaze and Carrington first revealed they were an item in August 2019 and have frequently collaborated together in videos and TikToks, becoming a well-known couple among fans of both internet personalities.

However, while many thought their romance was out of this world, it turned out to be a little too good to be true, with Blaze revealing they were no longer together in a rare video on his YouTube Channel.

FaZe Blaze Carrington Durham break up
Instagram: carringtondurham
Blaze and Carrington began dating in August 2019

Blaze said that the pair had been going through a rough patch, and recalled the day they broke up roughly a month ago: “She hit me with a text that basically said we needed to talk and I drove over to her house not really expecting to break up… but when I walked into her room I just saw her sobbing, like just uncontrollably crying.

“I walked in there and I saw that and the first thing that I said to her was ‘is it over baby, are we done with?’ and at that moment we both knew that it was over, it was done.”

He heartbreakingly described how sad he had been, adding, “when it first happened I was down astronomically. I’m talking fetal position crying in the shower three in the morning, down bad. I’d literally be hitting her up every single day like begging her to take me back and see if we can try and work things out.”

 

He candidly explained that at first they fell “hard and fast” for each other, and had enough time to put lots of effort into each other, but as time went on, Blaze needed to take a step back and focus on his own career, adding “it was mostly my fault.”

“It got to a point for her where she just needed to move forward with her life… I was not making her fully happy and living up to her expectations.”

Blaze pleaded with his viewers not to send any hate towards Carrington before going on to say that in the future he plans to move to Las Vegas with his friend Nick along with some other members of the FaZe Clan.

While this is some very sad news, Blaze still appears excited for the future, and hopefully both parties come out better for it.