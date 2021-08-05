Twitch reduces sub prices in UK by 20% to £3.99

Twitch has announced that regional pricing for subscriptions will come into effect for UK-based viewers starting today, August 5.

The cost of a basic Twitch sub will drop from £4.99 to £3.99. Twitch says “users will start to see the price change on the service within a week.”

Twitch has explained that their regional price changes are to increase affordability for Twitch viewers worldwide and help boost subscribers for streamers.

The Amazon-owned platform has also designed a system “to cover any shortfall in streamer revenues.” The “creator revenue adjustment incentive” guarantees 100% of a creators’ revenue for three months, based on their revenue from regular subs, gifted subs and Prime subs.

“In any given month, over 850k people are now earning revenue from commerce or ads on Twitch,” they said. “with the total amount of revenue paid out to creators doubling between 2019-2020. The Twitch community watched over 1 trillion minutes of live content last year, with 13m people streaming for the first time.”

Twitch has also confirmed that regional pricing elsewhere has increased subscriber numbers significantly.

“Compared to the three months prior to local sub pricing, viewers are gifting five times more subs. More creators are earning sub revenue now, and more viewers overall are supporting their favorite channels.”

Regional pricing is already in place in many countries around the world, including Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.