Twitch delight puppy fans with new “Animals, Aquariums & Zoos” category

Twitch has launched a brand new outdoors category separate from “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” and “Travel & Outdoors,” this time with a focus on animals.

On November 1, Twitch revealed that Animals, Aquariums & Zoos would be the newest category on the site, just in time for Animal Week.

According to the platform, the reason for this new category is because of all the overlap animal-themed streams get with other outdoor broadcasts such as hot tub streams. Basically, they believe that there is enough interest in animal broadcasts that viewers should have a section dedicated to just that type of content.

Additionally, Twitch says they want to do some good and want to use the new category to “elevate the importance of environmental and conservation issues facing these critters.”

Big mews! Paws what you’re doing because Animal Week on Twitch starts now. To celebrate, we launched an Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos category! All of your Very Good fluffy, feathery, or fin-covered friends, all in one otterly adorable place. Learn more: https://t.co/giiJlA0B4T pic.twitter.com/aApWo7gQ1P — Twitch (@Twitch) November 1, 2021

“We’re working with zoos, aquariums, and animal non-profits to elevate the animals, their conservation, and the restoration and conservation of the environment they need to thrive,” they said, encouraging non-profit organizations to reach out.

Twitch adds new animal hype train emotes

The Amazon-owned platform also showed off a series of new emotes that viewers can unlock by partaking in hype trains.

A number of different animal species are available to unlock including turtles, squirrels, owls, sheep and even giraffes.

It will be interesting to see how popular the category becomes now that it isn’t directly tied to IRL and other outdoor themes.