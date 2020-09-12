Trisha Paytas fires back at "scary" Gabbie Hanna in heated feud

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has announced that she will be releasing a song on September 25th - a song that she describes as being "kind of a diss track" about fellow YouTuber and influencer Trisha Paytas.

It has been just three weeks since Hanna dramatically returned to YouTube after six-week hiatus, but it hasn't taken long for her to be embroiled in new controversies.

In a 46-minute video discussing her return to YouTube, she mentioned that she would soon be releasing the first single from her album, which she described as being "written about Trisha Paytas for Trisha Paytas."

Paytas and Hanna have a long history of bad blood, with the former accusing Hanna of harassment back in November 2019 after she allegedly told Paytas' boyfriend that she had herpes.

Now, in what is seemingly an intensification of this feud, Hanna expanded upon her first single in an interview with Keemstar.

Although she maintains that the song was originally written for Paytas and "doesn't come from a place of hate", she admitted in the interview that the song "sounds like a diss track".

Of course, the Twittersphere responded to this latest move with great enthusiasm.

Gabbie Hanna: I’m done with the drama Gabbie Hanna: But here’s a diss track — SalomeaArtistry (@ArtistrySalomea) September 11, 2020

One user pointed out how Hanna's recent claims of being "done with the drama" are somewhat contradictory given she is making a whole diss track about another YouTuber, while another suggested that Paytas gets even by unveiling her own diss track... Now that we'd love to see.

I mean if Gabbie Hanna really comes out with a diss track, its only fair if Trisha responds back with a diss track... 😈 https://t.co/p6tCYUSm6Y — Daniel Pérez (@ITS_DANIELPEREZ) September 12, 2020

Trisha Paytas responds to "diss track"

It didn't take Trisha Paytas long to make her feelings known on this peculiar step in Gabbie Hanna's music career.

Taking to Twitter, Paytas tells Hanna to "enjoy her s****y song" and to "please visit a psych ward after". She also reaffirmed her desire to have "zero association" with Hanna.

i guess i just got confused bc in june 2019 you said you’d be honored if i wrote a song for you & called me a lyrical genius. but i rly think you’ll love the song and feel it embodies you in a really powerful way! lmk if u wanna see the video i’m posting tomorrow first, i’ll send — gabbie hanna (@GabbieHanna) September 12, 2020

In (a slightly puzzling) response, Hanna assured Paytas that the song would "embody [her] in a really powerful way" and offered to give her a preview of the music video.

Meanwhile, Paytas compiled an explosive thread containing numerous allegations against Hanna, accusing her of lying about being assaulted and calling her a "r**e apologist" amongst other things.

Hey Gabbie Hanna - I know I’m an easy target but let’s not forget u being

1) rape apologist

2) lying about a man assaulting u (rice gum)

3) not paying ur producers early on

4) not crediting ur producers early on

5) leaving ur best friend on nye while she was fucked up cont. — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 12, 2020

With Hanna seemingly sticking to her guns about this song - which she promised to release alongside an "awesome music video" - it seems like this feud is far from over.