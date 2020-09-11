Chase Hudson shuts down rumors he tried to take his own life

Popular TikToker Chase Hudson has had to debunk rumors that he took his own life after tea accounts on Instagram drove speculation from fans this week.

In the last couple of days, Lilhuddy’s TikTok and Avani Gregg’s TikToks have been spammed with comments from users who believed that Chase had attempted to take his own life and that Avani Gregg had “saved him.” One comment read “Thank you for saving Chase, you are a hero!” Another read “Thank you for saving a wonderful king!”

But Chase finally shut down the rumors in a TikTok posted on Thursday. Chase addressed the situation, confirming that he is okay.

He said: “They’re false, I just wanna tell you guys that. I did not try to kill myself. I know they want me to kill myself, but I’m not going to. I haven’t been suicidal for quite a long while now. I’m just a sad person, I’m not suicidal."

Chase’s mum also responded to the rumors, too. TikTokroom posted a screenshot of a private message with Chase’s mom where she wrote: “It is a lie! He was with his friends and completely fine. It is all a big lie!” Chase’s mum said.

Fans expressed their support for Chase in the comments on his video and shared their outrage that rumors such as this could get out of hand so easily.

One user wrote,“It breaks my heart that people actually spread rumors that are actually really important it’s not okay.” Another wrote, “Sad people spread rumors about things that are this serious.”

Chase also posted a video explaining that September is Suicide Prevention Month saying “This is something that is so important to me and so many people.” He offered support to his followers, and mentioned resources that his followers could look at.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).