Twitch star Jinny shocked after racist encounter in IRL stream

Jinny is one of Twitch’s more popular IRL streamers, and although she occasionally plays video games, the influencer often broadcasts her travels abroad — one of which resulted in a shockingly racist encounter.

Jinnytty is a well-known face on Twitch, who is regularly seen collaborating with other broadcasters and documenting her travels both near and far for her 385,000 followers.

Advertisement

However, not all of these travel experiences have been positive for the streamer, who nearly got gored in the stomach and had her backpack “stolen” by a wild deer during her excursion to Denmark.

This encounter barely holds a candle to the frustrating moment she endured during a September 11 broadcast, while she was walking about at night in Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital city.

Advertisement

During her nighttime excursion, Jinny was in the middle of talking to her viewers when a bystander shouted “ching chong” at her as he walked past — understandably drawing a shocked response from the streamer.

“That was racist,” Jinny said flatly after processing the comment. “You guys heard that, right? That was racist.”

Luckily, Jinny’s viewers were quick to assuage her, almost immediately flooding her stream with donations and messages of reassurance in wake of the concerning incident.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time an Asian Twitch streamer has dealt with harassment while traveling abroad; Giannie Lee was also at the center of a seriously uncomfortable encounter while dining in a restaurant, after two white men accosted her and pulled their eyes in front of her streaming camera.

Unfortunately, Lee would go on to be the victim of even more racist incidents during her time in Germany for Twitch Con that year — but she truly knew how to “kill them with kindness,” so to speak, gently informing them that their behavior was not welcome.

Even Twitch star JadeyAnh was the target of racist bystanders, who similarly accosted her and her cousin while out at a bar.

Advertisement

Although it’s amazing to see how the internet can connect us, it certainly sheds a light on the negatives in the world — but we gotta admit, it definitely feels good to see these streamers clap back at the people harassing them.