Triple H reveals his honest reaction when WWE first mentioned Logan Paul

WWE chief Triple H has revealed what his natural reaction was when the company first mentioned the possibility of signing Logan Paul, on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The 14-time world champion, real-name Paul Levesque, welcomed Logan to the company’s wrestling roster back in June after he signed a multi-year deal with the wrestling giant.

Triple H recently took up the position of EVP, Global Talent Strategy & Development, following the retirement of its founder, Vince McMahon.

On August 2, he took some time out of his busy schedule to chat with Logan on his YouTube podcast, following the content creator’s debut singles match at the Summerslam PPV, on July 30. He defeated The Miz with a performance that has got the whole world talking about him.

Triple H’s first reaction to Logan Paul working with WWE

The legendary superstar talked through a number of subjects, from his biggest botch in the ring to honoring Vince’s career, but there was one moment that will stand out to non-wrestling folk… What was it like when the idea of signing the older Paul brother was first pitched?

Well, he’s given a brutally honest response.

He said: “I’m gonna be completely honest… Who the f**k is that? Yeah, who?

“No offense, yeah yeah… It’s funny because sometimes people talk about our business and they say ‘I watched a little bit when I was a kid’ but don’t want to offend me.”

Triple H said he was shocked by the online presence and reach of both Logan, as well as Jake. Over time, he says – with children discussing mainstream content creators more – influencers are on the company’s radar more than ever.

Whether or not the WWE Universe will get to see the two link up as tag-team partners in the future remains to be seen. But it’s clear that Logan is making his mark in the squared circle already.