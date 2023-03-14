Train passenger denied entry to accessible toilet for not ‘looking’ disabled

A train passenger took to TikTok to call out Sydney Trains for allegedly denying him entry to an accessible toilet because he didn’t ‘look’ disabled.

In his TikTok video, Tom Sargent (realtomsargent) said he tried to use the equal access restroom at Sydney’s Central Station but was stopped by a train worker.

“I have just been denied entry to the disabled/unisex toilet here because ‘I don’t look like I need it enough’,” the frustrated train passenger said.

“For reasons I won’t go into, when I use a public toilet, I have to use the disabled toilet otherwise I can get panic attacks.”

When Tom asked an employee to unlock the accessible toilet for him, the staff member asked who it was for and when finding out it was for him, claimed the bathroom was “for disabled people only.”

The TikToker then asked how he would know he isn’t disabled just from looking at him, to which the Sydney Trains worker allegedly responded: “Look at you, you look good man, Yeah, no, no you’re fine. Go and use the other one.”

“First of all, the fact he said to me you are clearly not disabled, you look absolutely fine is like, how ridiculous,” Tom said.

“People with MS, autistic spectrum disorder or IBS – I actually do have IBS but that’s not my reason for not being able to use the regular toilet – you can’t tell that from looking at them.”

He also explained that there could be other reasons for people needing to use an accessible toilet, including people who have endured traumatic experiences.

The TikToker said he was upset about the situation, but he walked upstairs to use a different disabled toilet, and was “thankfully” granted access.

A Sydney Trains spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that they were undertaking an investigation of what happened.

“As part of our commitment to inclusion, Sydney Trains has recently implemented the “Sunflower Program” to raise awareness about hidden disabilities and how we can support customers who might need assistance,” the spokesperson said.