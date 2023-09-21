Woman mortified claiming flight attendant “exposed” her by opening toilet door

A woman has claimed that as she was in an airplane toilet for too long, a flight attendant unlocked the door and exposed her to fellow passengers, leaving her mortified.

Over the past few months, there has been a constant stream of viral moments happening on airplanes, with many people traveling during the holiday season.

From passengers going viral for experiencing “biohazard” diarrhea that caused their plane to emergency land, to a woman even not believing one of her fellow passengers was real, there has been a surge of strange goings on.

Another woman has gone viral after they revealed that a flight attendant decided to unlock the toilet door while she was using the bathroom.

Woman claims flight attendant “exposed” her to the rest of the airplane

She shared a video of her on an airplane to her TikTok to explain the situation.

“I was in the airplane bathroom for so long that the flight attendant manually unlocked it and exposed me to the entire bathroom line and like 10 rows of economy seating passengers,” Loulouorange said.

She further highlighted that it was made worse by her wearing a bodysuit at the time, which meant that she had to take the clothing off in order to use the toilet, leaving her “naked” when the door was opened.

“And the lady who was first in line for real tried to come in. She was like “I just have to wash my hands,” girl what,” the TikToker said in the caption.

As the post gained hundreds of thousands of views, comments soon flooded in.

“I’d be mortified I’d be so mad,” one said. “Did the flight attendant not knock?” another user asked.

“I work at an airport and can tell you this is definitely against FAA regulations…you should file a complaint,” another said.

An influencer has even gone viral during her plane journey after she had a meltdown and fought with passengers.