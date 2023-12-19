Tinder slammed after launching $499 subscription tier: “nobody’s buying this”

Back in September, Tinder announced the launch of its premium subscription service at $499 a month, and that number still isn’t going over well with the internet now that it’s officially live.

Tinder Select, which is still currently invite-only, professes to give its users the best of Tinder.

But at that price, it looks like most of the internet still isn’t interested, “nobody’s buying this,” one user tweeted in response to its launch on Deccember 18, 2023.

“How down bad do you gotta be?” asked tech YouTuber Marques Brownless. “At this point just get an escort” said another, complete with crying face emoji.

Twitter: Dexerto The subscription service, Tinder Select, offers users additional benefits at the hefty price tag of $499 per month.

One Twitter user pointed out if someone “just hit the club with $500” they could probably get as lucky as they could paying the same amount on Tinder for a month.

The internet wasn’t too keen on the idea back when it was announced either, but Tinder says there are users who want it.

According to chief product officer, Mark Van Ryswyk the company engaged in “extensive tests and feedback” with the most engaged app users before developing and launching the service.

The monthly subscription entitles users to various benefits including sending messages without matching with someone and showing you the most desired profiles — as judged by Tinder.

How well these additional benefits translate into date-worthy matches for subscribers isn’t exactly quantified either.

Tinder Are matches more likely on Tinder Select? The jury is still out on that one.

Tinder at a premium price is clearly just not something a lot of people are willing to pay for.

But if they’re still offering it, there must be more than few Tinder Select subscribers out there. At least enough for the service to roll out its invite-only debut today, with a full launch set to follow.