Woman under fire for starting GoFundMe to help her “find love”

A woman is sparking a heated debate on TikTok after starting a GoFundMe page to help her “find love.”

Dating in the modern age is no picnic, but one woman is going viral for the unusual method she’s using to find a date.

Popular TikTok creator Winnie Parker is taking social media by storm after making a GoFundMe page to help her “find love.”

The 30-year-old single mother says that, despite her best efforts, “finding love has proven to be an elusive journey” for her — and that’s why she’s turning to her community for support.

30-year-old TikTok creator Winnie Parker is going viral after creating a GoFundMe page to help her "find love."

Parker’s goal is to raise an eye-popping $8,000 to hire a matchmaker that can help her find the perfect man, who she claims can run anywhere from $2000 to $4000 per month.

“I refuse to lose hope. I truly believe that investing in a matchmaker could be the key to finding my special someone, someone who will embrace both me and my little one with open arms,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page.

At the time of writing, Parker has raised $225… but not everyone is willing to pitch in to help her find Mr. Right.

In fact, Winnie has received an onslaught of backlash after her GoFundMe went viral, with one TikTok creator putting her on blast in a scathing video.

“What level of desperation do you reach of needing a man that bad, to when you get on TikTok and dry-beg people for money to donate for a matchmaker?” TikTok user ‘Danadane’ said.

Commenters were equally harsh about the situation, with one writing, “Girl, she better go apply for Love Is Blind and hope she gets picked.”

However, it doesn’t look like Parker is too pressed about the backlash, judging by her reaction to the outrage in a follow-up video.

“I will not be embarrassed for wanting a companion,” she shot back. “I’m not going to be embarrassed for going after what I want and finding love.”

Since then, Parker has privated her video about her GoFundMe and claims that she’ll try to save the money herself with brand deals, but has kept the page up in case anyone wants to donate to the cause.