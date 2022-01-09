TimTheTatman pokes fun at Twitch over new TV show meta

YouTube content creator Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has poked fun at his old streaming home Twitch, as the Amazon-owned platform’s bizarre and potentially problematic TV show meta continues.

TimTheTatman is one of the biggest names in the streaming world to defect from Twitch to YouTube. Back in September, the 31-year-old announced he’d be following friends and fellow streamers CouRageJD and Dr Lupo to YouTube to stream.

While some were initially surprised by the move, Twitch’s dominance in the streaming world does not appear as concrete as it once did. They have especially struggled when it comes to protecting their streamers from copyright issues, which makes the recent TV show meta all the more baffling.

The trend constitutes streamers watching and reacting to TV shows on stream in ‘watch parties’. It’s not difficult to see why TV companies have issues with the broadcasts in question and, in a January 9 tweet, Tim appeared to poke fun at the trend.

After tweeting his excitement for the new season of Attack on Titan, Tim was asked by Apex Legends streamer NiceWigg how many likes it would take to do a watch party for it.

In reply, Tim simply said: “Sorry bro I’m on YouTube it don’t work like that.”

It’s hard not to feel that the tweet is in some way directed at Twitch and the recent trend towards TV show reaction.

With TV shows essentially being re-broadcast for free to streamers’ viewers, it’s easy to understand why companies are wary of the trend and looking to stamp down on it by issuing copyright claims.

Pokimane, one of the biggest names on Twitch, received a ban for hosting an Avatar: The Last Airbender watch party and others appear to be looming as streamers persist with the meta.