TimTheTatman on why he’s ignoring Dr Disrespect Twitch ban “sources”

Twitch star Tim 'TimTheTatman' Betar has refused to confirm or deny if he has inside information on why Dr Disrespect was banned on the platform, but he's made one thing clear – he's not entertaining any "sources."

The two streamers have created enormous followings on Twitch, with millions following Tim's channel still, but members of the Champions Club having been issued refunds since Doc had his channel abruptly removed on June 26.

Advertisement

Since then, the world's most talked-about streamer right now has confirmed there been no reasoning given, leaving his fanbase and everybody else wondering what exactly led to such firm action being taken.

With a lack of information currently available online, this has led to hundreds, if not thousands, of users on Twitter claiming to have the inside scoop.

Advertisement

Some, like Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, have been covering the situation extensively since the news broke and claimed it wasn't due to a DMCA problem. Others, however, have been lingering in the comments saying they know the reason why, but refuse to spill the tea.

On balance, nobody has really come forward with anything concrete as of yet.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

During a broadcast on June 29, some fans watching along in Tim's stream asked him to comment on supposed rumors that Dr Disrespect's ban may finish his career.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja has hilarious response to CNBC claiming nobody knows his real name

To that point, he said: "I just don't think, and here's the thing bro, everybody keeps saying 'sources, sources, sources, sources...' Me, personally, I don't want to assume the worst.

"I am just going to wait and see what happens. That's no offence to anyone who is making tweets about sources and all this stuff, right. If they want to do that, go for it, but me personally, I'm just going to wait."

This wasn't the only time TimTheTatman was asked about Dr Disrespect during the stream. As he may have expected before going live that day, everybody wants to know what's going on with Doc and are looking for answers. From sources, or otherwise.

Advertisement

In another exchange, fans put other 'rumors' to Tim for comment. This time, they asked about him linking up with the Two-Time to start up a new streaming company, and whether or not there was a connection between the new start-up called Brime and his ban.

After holding his head in hands, and smirking, he said: "I'm not going to answer you yes or no, but here's what I'll say to you. Based on what you know about me, a lot of you know I'm very lazy, I don't like doing any work. I barely do anything. Do you think I'm going to try to create my own streaming platform?"

Now, he's probably been a bit hard on himself with the comment on being lazy.

The popular figure has worked tremendously hard to build up the success he's enjoying on Twitch, although it does appear that he's somewhat comfortable in his current spot.

Once we know more about the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban we'll be the first to let you know. Until then, it looks like the rumor mill will keep on turning, but Tim won't be listening to these "sources" either way.