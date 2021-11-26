How to get the “Belly Dancer” edit filter on TikTok

As part of the hugely viral “Belly Dancer” dance trend on TikTok, users have found the perfect filter that makes any video look like an edit that goes perfectly with the song.

While TikTok trends can consist of anything from storytimes to bizarre effects, one of the most common ways for trends to arise on platform is through a viral song.

Often this can be something as mainstream as a song that’s just recently charted, and other times it might be a remix of an old song or perhaps even a kids song from YouTube (as was the case for the hugely viral Backyardigans.)

The most recent song to completely dominate For You Pages across the world is a remix of Akon’s song ‘Bananza (Belly Dancer)’.

A snippet from the track took off quickly on TikTok, and people immediately got to work making trends out of the short clip.

While some have been participating in the dance trend inspired by the song, others have been making edits of either themselves or others to pair with the track, featuring cool effects, a flickering screen, and sometimes slow-mo.

Now, some have even stumbled on a filter called ‘Ethereal Kira’ that mimics many of the common features of the edits associated with this trend, making participating in the fun a whole lot easier. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

How to use the Ethereal Kira filter

The ‘Ethereal Kira’ filter is a great way to mimic many aspects of a classic “belly dancer” edit, including the flickering screen and aesthetic, but it is worth noting that it doesn’t automatically apply slow-mo or reverse effects that are commonly seen in the trend.

Many people who are using this filter are manually moving their body in a way that looks as though those effects are applied, but it is not built into the filter, so if you want to add real slow-mo you’ll have to do that seperately.

Here’s how to find the filter.

Launch TikTok Go to the ‘Discover’ tab. In the search bar, type ‘Ethereal Kira’ and then press enter. Click the record button next to the filter in the search results. Tap ‘Add sound’ at the top of the screen if you want to add the popular ‘Belly Dancer’ sound. Press the pink record button to record your video

Although it doesn’t recreate every aspect of the popular edit, this filter is garnering millions of likes on TikTok as people realize how well it works with the viral sound.