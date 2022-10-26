TikTok’s famous text-to-speech voice actor finally revealed

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

A Canadian radio host has revealed herself as the voice for TikTok’s text-to-speech app, shocking users on the app in the process.

TikTok’s text-to-speech voice has provided some of the most hilarious moments on the social media app as users bring hilarious moments they captured to life with the handy feature.

Back in May 2021, TikTok changed the voice-to-speech woman after the previous voice actor, Beverly Standing, filed a lawsuit against parent company ByteDance for using her voice without her permission.

Now, the woman who’s been secretly behind the text-to-speech has revealed herself.

Radio host reveals herself as the voice of TikTok

TikTok’s text-to-speech voice actor is Kat, is a radio host at 91.5 The Beat, a Canadian radio station. She’s the host of programs like Scott & Kat after 9 and The Beat Breakfast with Scott & Kat.

In her very first TikTok, Kat revealed her voice as the one used for TikTok’s text-to-speech function which is used by thousands of users every single day.

Her first video racked up an insane 27 million views in just a week since behind uploaded.

Since then, users in the comment section have questioned if Kat actually was the voice of TikTok.

Now, she’s finally uploaded more videos confirming she is the voice we’ve been hearing all this time. She hit back at users in the comments who claimed she was lying and said, “No, I’m not lying. Doing what I do for a living, to lie about something like this would be pretty silly.”

Kay finished the video by doing her TikTok text-to-speech voice to confirm that she is, in fact, the voice of the popular video-sharing app.

While it’s strange to finally pair a face to the voice that has been ubiquitous on the app, Kat has scored herself viral fame for finally revealing herself.