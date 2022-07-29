TikTokers stunned after reportedly uncovering Chick-fil-A asking workers for free labor

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A TikTok user has gone viral after apparently exposing a Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina for hiring “volunteer” workers without paying them.

TikTok users worried after Chick-fil-A caught apparently hiring free workers

User bona.bones posted a video on July 27 to the backdrop of a Facebook post from a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

The post says, “We are looking for volunteers for our new drive-through express! Earn five free entrees per shift.”

Bona.bones was stunned by the post and said, “If you want another reason to hate Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville is currently ‘hiring’ volunteers to work the drive-through. Unpaid volunteers.”

She then claims that the location’s Facebook page defended the post in the comments by saying teat many people have already taken them up on the offer. Bones finished her thoughts, “It’s despicable for any employer to not pay somebody who is working for them, let alone a corporation as big as Chick-fil-A.”

Users in the comment section were equally as horrified, and one claimed the practice is “super illegal.”

Another said, “NC resident here – 100% illegal. You can’t have someone volunteer and do the same tasks someone usually gets paid for.”

Chick-fil-A has yet to provide a response to the viral video.