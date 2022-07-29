TikTok shows “disgusting” McDonald’s burger they had to remove from menu

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A TikTok user recently reached into the annals of McDonald’s history to remind the internet of the Hula Burger, a menu item that didn’t stick for very long.

In the decades since its founding in the mid-20th Century, McDonald’s has played host to a fair few questionable food items.

Select McDonald’s stores in Japan added the bizarre McChoco Potato to the menu in 2016, for instance. The dish came in the form of regular french fries drizzled with fudge and white chocolate.

Sandwiches like the McLobster and the McStuffins – a Hot Pocket knockoff – have also sat beneath the golden arches in days gone by.

TikTok reminds the internet of the McDonald’s Hula Burger

TikTok user Bobby Moore took to the platform recently to educate followers on McDonald’s failed Hula Burger.

Considered among the “biggest McDonald’s menu fails” by Reader’s Digest, the McHula hit the scene in the early 1960s as a vegan alternative.

The premise proved simple enough – a thick chunk of grilled pineapple stuffed between cheese slices and two buns.

Franchise owner Ray Kroc pushed the idea upon learning of the fast-food joint’s declining popularity in Catholic-dominated communities.

Because Catholics refrain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, McDonald’s thought pineapple a good alternative.

As Moore noted in the TikTok video, however, McDonald’s quickly abandoned the Hula Burger. It hardly mattered in the grand scheme of things, though.

Another meatless option – the Filet-O-Fish – landed on the menu at the same time and quickly grew in popularity.

Menu items such as the McHula, McLobster, and the McStuffins constitute but a few of the franchise’s odd attempts to expand upon its existing offerings.