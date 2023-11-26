TikTokers spark debate after smuggling plant through airport inside Chick-fil-A cup
Two TikTokers have sparked an online debate after smuggling a live plant cut-off through an airport by keeping it hidden in a Chick-fil-A cup.
When it comes to traveling by plane, airports have strict rules in place surrounding what passengers are allowed to take with them on a flight.
These security measures aim to keep all safe, however, one TikToker has sparked debate after revealing they smuggled a live plant cut-off through an airport.
Rafa and Vero, who go by ‘.rafayvero’ on TikTok, posted a video of the cut-off hidden in a Chick-fil-A cup after they spotted a “pretty plant” in the airport and took a piece home to propagate.
However, many have taken issue with the pair’s antics, pointing out the dangers of smuggling a live plant. Matt Lipari, going by ‘mattlipari’ online, took to TikTok to slam the couple’s action in a stitch.
“For real, I’m not joking, I hope you got arrested when you landed,” Matt began. “I know there’s an invasive species hitching a ride on that plant… It’s about to be decimating ecosystems because you wanted your little Chick-fil-A smuggling operation to go successfully.”
Warning the couple that bringing wildlife into a new country is taken very seriously, Matt said, “You should be in a maximum security jail for endangering my life with your little fern in a cup. I won’t be having it.”
Not all were convinced by the dangers listed by Matt, with some viewers stating it was a common household plant that the couple had stolen a cut-off from; “That’s a type of pothos plant and it’s very popular in many countries as house plants, I have two and honestly 10/10.”
“I would have done the same thing,” one person wrote. Another said, “As long as you’re flying domestic I feel like this is fine.”
