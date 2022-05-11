TikTokers make their own food at Waffle House after chef quits

A TikToker is going viral for taking matters into her own hands after employees at their local Waffle House quit in the middle of their shift.

Ah, Waffle House; A Southern restaurant chain hailed for its all-day breakfasts and staying open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine.

Waffle House isn’t necessarily known for its customer service, though. Instead, it’s one of the best places to go after a night out partying — you can always count on this particular chain to be open if you need a hangover cure.

Any time of day or night, Waffle House is there… but for one location, this didn’t exactly hold true.

TikToker ‘Ashley Tha MC’ chronicled her late-night visit to a Waffle House location, where things didn’t exactly go to plan. She claimed that the chef on duty had actually quit and “refused to make our food.”

Her TikTok recording the outing showed the chef standing outside before she moved into the building.

“But s**t, the show had to go on, so we made our own,” Ashley said, showing her crew making themselves busy in the kitchen preparing their own meals.

“We made all that good food, got back to the hotel, ate everything,” she continued. “The next day my stomach was tore up! Bye.”

Luckily, Ashley claimed that she didn’t have to pay for making her own meal — instead, she said it was “on the house.”

The hilarious video has garnered over 116,000 views at the time of writing, with oodles of commenters recounting their own humorous experiences at Waffle Houses.

“I can’t count how many times me, as a server, had to make my customers’ food,” one user wrote.

“Cooking your own food at Waffle House is part of the experience!” another joked.

“The fact that happens more than y’all think,” another commenter admitted.

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta roll up your sleeves and do what needs to be done… but at least the kerfuffle made for a good story.