TikToker wrongly spent a month in jail because he looked like a suspect

A TikToker went viral after claiming he was wrongly jailed for a month because he was mistaken for a suspect.

In a series of two videos, content creator Peyton (pvanny_) explained how he was falsely arrested and imprisoned for “like 30 days,” due to a case of mistaken identity.

The first clip garnered over 176,000 views, as he introduced what he claims occurred. “I’ve been in jail for the last, like, 30 days and I didn’t do anything which is why I was released,” he began.

“So what’s up with this whole Laurel vs. Yanni thing? What did I miss?” he joked in the 13-second clip.

TikTok users in the comments begged Peyton for a follow-up with more details about the incident, and he complied the next day with a story time video.

TikToker explains how he was wrongly jailed

In his second video, which amassed 2 million views, Peyton explained that he was stopped by police because they thought he looked like a suspect in a robbery case.

He said the cops showed him a picture of the suspect, and while he admitted he did look like him, Peyton noted that he couldn’t have committed the robbery, because he was at an audition on the night of the crime.

Peyton also offered to show the video of his audition to the police, and even put them in touch with the people conducting the audition.

The cops seemed understanding, but as Peyton was “the only guy in the area” that looks like the suspect, he was asked to come to the station to “figure this out.”

“Yeah, we didn’t figure it out. At all, actually,” the TikToker said. “They ended up taking me to county jail, and I was there illegally for, like, 30 days with a bond of $10,000.”

Peyton admitted he can’t reveal more details about the case, as he is currently pursuing legal action against the police department.

“I am going to be suing them. Oh, absolutely I’m going to be suing them. The f**k out of them,” he stated.