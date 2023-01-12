TikToker Waffler69 dies suddenly at age 33

A popular TikToker by the name of Waffler69 has suddenly passed away at the age of 33, the family has confirmed.

Over the last few years, Waffler had amassed nearly two million followers on the short-form video app, where he posted videos of him trying a wide variety of wild or uncommon food.

His last upload was on January 11, 2023, when he ate a giant piece of fruit loop cereal dipped in milk for his fans.

In the early morning of January 12, brother and fellow TikToker ‘Claydorm’ confirmed the passing of Waffler at 33 years old the night before.

“I’m related to Waffler69, or my brother Taylor,” Claydorm revealed. “He passed away around 10 pm on January 11, 2023, from a presumed heart attack.

“He was rushed to the hospital and I wanna say about an hour, hour and a half later he passed away.”

Fans pay tribute to Waffler69

Soon after the video was posted, fans began paying tribute to the creator with comments on both claydorm and his brother’s videos.

“I’m so sad rn crying at work. RIP @wafffler69 your spirit and energy were unmatched and you will be severely missed,” one fan replied.

Another fan commented: “Wow, this is unreal. Rest easy. I always loved watching you. You spread so much happiness and much laughter to all. Rest easy.”

Fans have also begun duetting some of Waffler’s videos, paying tribute to the creator by spreading his content by using the sound connected to his last video upload.

Waffler’s passing isn’t the first notable death of a TikTok creator so far in 2023, as it comes just days after Noah Brady and Corinne_1 passed away, shocking fans.