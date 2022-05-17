TikToker spends $40,000 to get MrBeast’s attention and makes big mistake

TikTok creator Ryan Prunty spent $40,000 on billboards to get MrBeast’s attention. Once he accomplished such, he learned that he made a brutal mistake.

With almost 100 million subscribers on YouTube, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has kept his title as one of the top creators on the Google-owned platform.

He also has an application available for subscribers to potentially be chosen to be in one of his many YouTube challenges. However, that hasn’t stopped TikToker RyanPrunty who spent $40,000 on billboards to get the creator’s attention.

On May 16, MrBeast stiched Ryan’s video and pointed out that the TikToker made a brutal mistake with his plan.

TikToker makes a big mistake while getting MrBeast’s attention

Posted on April 28, RyanPrunty revealed that he spent $40,000 on three billboards and a park bench ad in order to get the attention of MrBeast. The adverts displayed a variety of phrases, all with the same purpose — to get MrBeast to 10m subscribers.

“Welcome to day 2 of trying to get MrBeast’s attention so he’ll put me in a YouTube video. We spent nearly $40,000 on billboards with the perfect message to get him to notice us,” Prunty explained.

On May 16, 2022, MrBeast noticed and replied by stitching his video, pointing out that the TikToker had made a big mistake.

“This guy right here spent $40k on billboards to get my attention. It worked,” Donaldson explained. “I went to message him and he doesn’t follow me so I have no way of messaging him, so I don’t know what to do.”

Ryan Prunty responded on May 17 with a third video, explaining how sorry he was about his mistake — and hopes MrBeast still gives him a chance.

Jimmy has yet to respond to his apology, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

