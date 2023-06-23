TikToker snatches mic in graduation scuffle after claiming she didn’t get her “moment”

A TikToker has shared an altercation with college staff that took place at her graduation ceremony, alleging that she was racially profiled.

Graduating college is an exciting moment for many students, celebrating the conclusion of many hard years of studying.

However, one TikToker claims she was robbed of her “moment” after alleging that staff didn’t let give her enough time to speak her name.

Determined to say her piece, Kadiaiman posted a clip to her TikTok account, ‘kadiaimantv’, showing the moment she grabbed a microphone off of the event’s presenter.

In the clip, Kadiaiman can be heard saying, “I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Kadiaiman explained what led to the heated altercation.

“[We have time to] say our names before we get on the stage,” she explained, stating that when it came to her, she was cut off. “The people who went before me, they all got to say their name, their major, and even extras.”

Kadiaiman believes that racial profiling may have been involved, arguing, “Me and another girl noticed that [the presenter] was pulling the mic down super fast for some black people [sic].”

“I went through so much s*** to graduate that I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment,” Kadiaimen concluded. “I’m not a problematic person, I do not want to ruin no one’s day [sic].”

“Being silent and submissive when acts of [injustice] are being committed against Black [graduates] only encourages racist educators. Thanks for [standing] up,” one person said in support underneath the TikTok clip.

But while Kadiaiman’s comments were largely filled with support, others found her behavior “entitled” and “embarrassing”.

Another graduate who attended the same ceremony also posted a TikTok objecting to Kadiaiman’s version of events.

“Everyone had the opportunity to say their first and last name; no one said anything more, no one said anything less,” the TikToker replied on her account ‘glamstonerboutique’.

“I understand it was her moment, I feel she went about that the wrong way,” she went on to say. “No one was discriminated against, no one was racially profiled, no one was trying to discriminate against her.”

Laguardia College has yet to comment on the incident.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.